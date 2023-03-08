WARREN Gatland's Wales team will play two World Cup warm-up fixtures against England and a home clash with world champions South Africa this summer.
The side have struggled so far this year, with a 20-10 home loss to England the latest of three Six Nations reverses.
But they have the chance to avenge that loss in home and away fixtures against the old enemy this August, ahead of the World Cup in France.
They will take on England in Cardiff on Saturday, August 5, with prices starting at £40 and £20 (U17s).
Next they travel to Twickenham to reverse the fixture, before returning to the Principality Stadium to face South Africa.
The Springboks’ game, Wales’ last home match before heading to the World Cup in France, can be accessed for £20 and £10 (U17s).
A new, data-led re-categorisation of the Stadium sees the existing five price categories reduced to three, simplifying the order process and dramatically increasing the volume of lower priced tickets for supporters.
As was the case for the recent Autumn Nations Series, all three ticket categories will also be available at a 50% reduction for U17s, meaning the opening game against England on Saturday 5th August, which is priced at £80, £60 and £40, can be accessed for £40, £30 and £20 by children.
For the South Africa match, on Saturday, August 19, supporters can attend for £60, £40 or £20, with U17s pricing therefore at £30, £20 and £10.
“Our ambition is to make our tickets as accessible as possible in order to give Warren Gatland and his side the very best send-off possible ahead of the World Cup in France,” said interim WRU Group CEO Nigel Walker.
“The thought process is to fill the Stadium to its rafters for these warm-up games by ensuring they are as accessible as possible, to as many supporters as possible.
“The new pricing model is a trial, so we will need to assess how it goes, but we hope to appeal to the whole nation to get behind the team. These are two huge games against the world champion South Africans and England.”
A family of four rugby fans (two adults and two children) can watch Gatland’s side take on the current world champions South Africa for a total of £60-per-family, and watch Wales take on England for a total of £120-per-family.
Tickets for Wales’ meetings with both England and South Africa are already on sale to Debenture Holders, Club Debenture Holders and Premium Members, with public sale following on Wednesday April 19.
“The best place to buy a ticket for any Wales rugby international is always from WRU member clubs,” added Walker.
“We recommend supporters wanting to snap up tickets head to their local rugby club, where the best tickets will be available at the very best prices ahead of public sale.”
Public sale tickets will be available from WRU.WALES/TICKETS from April 19.