TEEN water polo star Toby Chilcott travelled to Malta to play for GB U17s in the FINA European Qualifiers.
The Year 12 Monmouth Comprehensive School student, who plays for Welsh Wanderers, made a splash scoring once against Latvia and twice against Poland as the team finished fourth in their group.
First up were Slovakia who just pipped GB 15-12 in a tight game, with Britian outscoring their opponents 6-4 in the final quarter.
Then GB took on Latvia and racked up a handsome 20-9 victory, Toby scoring at the end of the third quarter to make it 15-3.
Poland were next and GB trailed 12-4 entering the final quarter before again winning the final session 6-4, as Toby scored twice, before losing out 16-10.
The final game was against Malta, with the hosts running out 15-5 winners.
Toby, who is the captain of the Wales U18s, was the only player from the Principality.
Earlier this year, he was named player of the tournament and most valuable player in the Division 2 Inter Regional Juniors at Watford’s Woodside Leisure Centre, as Wales placed second after two wins and two draws.
Wales launched their four-match series beating North East Steelers 13-6 before a hard-fought 8-8 draw with London Sharks.
They then followed that up with another battle, this time sharing the honours 9-9 with East.
And they secured second behind Sharks, who won three games, with a commanding 16-1 win over East Midlands.