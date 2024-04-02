TOUR de France winner Geraint Thomas has launched a new podcast series of Watts Occurring with fellow Welsh and Ineos Grenadier rider Luke Rowe, sponsored by Eurosport.
The first podcast launched yesterday (Tuesday, April 2), and will provide alternative commentary for a selection of the biggest races through Eurosport’s channels.
Hosted by Thomas - who owns the St Tewdrics wedding venue near Chepstow and name checked the Blorenge's Tumble as a favourite hill climb in hit book 'Mountains According to G' – alongside Rowe, the podcast will also feature contributions from award-winning sports journalist Tom Fordyce.
New episodes will be produced throughout the season with a weekly show complemented by daily episodes during the Tour.
A Eurosport spokesperson said: "The critically acclaimed and fan-favourite podcast takes listeners on a tour of the biggest stories from the world of cycling, including inside information from Thomas and Rowe’s Monaco-base, training camps and the biggest races on the UCI World Tour calendar."
Geraint said: “We couldn’t be more excited to kick-off a partnership with Eurosport. Watts Occurring has been on a crazy growth journey since joining Crowd Network (podcast producers) last year and we’re sure teaming up with Eurosport will help us take the show to another level.
“Don’t worry though, we won’t be getting too professional – Luke will still be half-naked on most records, G will still join from the massage table, and we’ll be chatting our usual unfiltered waffle. We can’t wait.”
Thomas, 37, who was a regular at the old Abergavenny Festival of Cycling, is targeting the Tour, Giro and Paris Olympics this year, saying: "I still feel I’ve got it, and I’d love to make it to a fifth Olympics."
And he is aiming to race the Tour of the Alps from April 15-19 before the Giro gets under way on May 4.