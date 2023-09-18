Monmouth Town 1st XI enjoyed mixed fortunes as they finally returned to their home ground for two games last week, with a win and a loss.
On Wednesday night (September 6), they hosted Coed Eva at the Sportsground, with the Kingfishers in high spirits after the previous victory over Cefn Fforest.
Despite losing talisman Ash Ford to the sin bin for 10 minutes after just nine minutes, Monmouth were dominant from the get go with Oscar Elias and James Greaney both going close.
Wave after wave of Monmouth pressure was to no avail though until Ford broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time with a stunning side-footed lob over the onrushing Coed Eva keeper.
The scoreline remained precarious for the Kingfishers, but the back line of Sam Williams, Rob Laurie, Cameron Uttley and Luke Tiller-Cleaves were untroubled by the visitors.
And the game was put to bed after 75 minutes, with substitute Tommy Chubb turning provider for Jacob Perrella to grab his first of the season and secure a 2-0 win.
Town then hosted Croesyceiliog on Saturday, September 9, in the heat, looking to make it three wins on the bounce and to avenge a 6-1 humiliation just 10 days previously in the reverse fixture.
But Croesy made the most of a slow Town performance and found themselves 1-0 up after just five minutes, heading in unchallenged in the six-yard box.
Town were sloppy and appeared to struggle with the heat as well as the visitors, and were punished for poor marking at a Croesy corner for a 2-0 half-time score.
The Kingfishers started the second half in much better style and played some good football with Ebra Ndure and George Gouldingay causing problems.
But just as Monmouth appeared to be getting a foothold in the game, they were punished again with more poor defending, putting the game beyond them at 3-0.
The hosts did play some good football in the closing stages and Williams pulled one back for the Kingfishers before another goal was gifted to the visitors to complete the scoring at 4-1.
The game still had time for Laurie to have a penalty saved in the dying moments.
There are some positive signs coming from the youthful looking squad, who have played some great football on the Sportsground already this season.
If mistakes can be cut out of their game they will pick up plenty more wins this season.