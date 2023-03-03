SUNDAY afternoon (February 26) saw an inter-club derby between Ross Juniors Ladies, who are flying high in the Herefordshire Development League, and Ross Juniors Women of the Midwest Counties League.
The occasion was the Herefordshire County Cup quarter-final in front of a decent crowd at the Ross Sports Centre.
With the new fencing around the main pitch on the Talbots the setting looked fantastic.
The game started tightly, but Ross Women then won the ball high up on 12 minutes and found Millie Malsom who put them 1-0 up.
This settled the younger side and they increased their lead six minutes later as Malsom bagged her second.
The Ladies side kept working hard and forced a chance of their own, but Hannah Pritchard saved the shot.
Amy Riggs then forced the Ladies keeper into a great save with a powerful run and shot.
Back came the Ladies, but again a great save from Pritchard kept the score at 2-0 at half-time.
The Women’s side started on the front foot after the break and won a penalty only to see it well saved by the keeper. But then some great feet from Amelia Griffiths won a second penalty and Kiera Brain made it 3-0.
A corner from Malsom then found Naomi Douch who powered home a header for 4-0.
Ross Ladies then came back into the game with Danni Ward and Ella Jones both keeping Molly Camden and Abbie Fuszard very busy at the backand forcing Hannah into some great saves.
But on 76 minutes a cross from Malsom was headed on by Riggs to find Griffiths who finished well in to the top corner for 5-0.
In the last minute some great work from Griffiths worked space for a cross for Mica Walker to strike and make the final score 6-0.
The game was a superb advert for female football at the club.
The backdrop of the new pitch barriers was fitting and with the signs and dugouts going in soon the facilities are matching the quality on the pitch.