MONMOUTH women’s hardball team recorded their second successive win in the South Wales Women’s Hardball League Division 1 with an emphatic eight-wicket home victory against Abergavenny.
Fine bowling from Nadia Mackey (3-18 from six overs) and captain Lauren Maguire (2-7 from five) helped dismiss Abergavenny for 86 in 28.5 overs in last Sunday’s clash at the Sports Ground.
An unbroken third-wicket stand of 69 between Dannie Stone (39 not out) and Shannon Maguire (26 not out) then led Monmouth, sponsored by Latorre Consultancy, to the target in the 15th over.
Meg Rowlands (19) top-scored for Abergavenny who battled hard against Monmouth’s spirited bowlers.
Spanish swing bowler Marta Fernandez (1-8), Mairwen Harris (1-8) and Shannon Maguire (1-15) all claimed wickets for the hard-working Monmouth side.
Wicketkeeper Dannie Stone, Mackey and Harris took sharp catches for Monmouth, while Penny Boyle and Ellie Potter-Irwin delivered tidy bowling spells and Helen McGloin was sharp in the field.
In reply, Monmouth slipped to 21-2 before Stone, who struck six boundaries, and Shannon Maguire put their side firmly in the driving seat.
The Monmouth duo hit the loose deliveries for runs and showed lots of maturity in guiding their team to 90-2 in 14.1 overs - and a second consecutive win of the campaign.
