A WYE rower made waves on the Thames in London by impressing in the Oxford Boat Race trials.
Finlay Waters, who started rowing under the coaching of Monmouth RC president John Jenkins and later raced with Monmouth Comprehensive BC, is targeting a place in the Dark Blues lightweight men’s 8 to take on their Cambridge counterparts in March.
And he did his chances no harm by helping his ‘Quiet’ crew to a hard-fought 1.5L victory over ‘Peace’ over the full 4.25-mile Putney to Mortlake Tideway course in London in the B race, featuring the lightweight squad and a number of heavyweights.
As of this year, Oxford are now a single squad mixing boats with openweight athletes, and decided to race accordingly with ‘A’ races for the leading openweights, and ‘B’ race crews comprising both third eight openweight triallists and lightweight athletes.
Finlay’s father Eliot, who rowed himself at Monmouth School, said: “Finlay, and our whole family, owe a particular debt of gratitude to John Jenkins for coaching him so well from such a young age to inspire his journey to date.
“I’m sure that without John’s input, Finlay would not be in the fortunate position he’s in today.
“It shows that an ordinary kid from Monmouth Rowing Club/Monmouth Comprehensive can get to the standard to be in the mix for Oxford Lightweight selection, and his story may inspire others that they too can achieve the same, or more he added.
Finlay is in the final year of a Spanish and Italian degree, so is full on with studying and rowing, but is now hoping to be on the start line agaainst the Light Blues at the end of March.