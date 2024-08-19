IT proved a bonanza weeekend at Bewdley Regatta as Monmouth RC made a splash with 11 wins.
On the Saturday over 800m, the women's ME (over-55) eight of Kate Hooton, Mel Brown, Helen Tilley, Kathryn King, Louise Tanner, Maggie Hickland, Sarah Cripps, Fliss Howes and cox Rachel Westerlund set the ball rolling with a 1L final win over Loughborough, with a first pot for Fliss.
Alex Mitchell and Tim Earnshaw then landed MF (over-60) doubles by 1L from Warwick before Nick Hooton, Toby Harding, Colin Lewis and Paul Bezani toughed out an MF fours win over Loughborough by 2/3L.
Athens Olympian Tim Male teamed with Wales cap Kathryn Diserens to take the Mixed MB (over-36) doubles from the Soar outfit.
And Jamie and Sam Diserens made it a family affair taking open pairs by 1/2L from Stourport before Deborah Fanning, Fliss Howes, Sarah Cripps, Sue Bezani and cox Liz Lewis won the women's low points fours by 2L from Bewdley in Debbie's first race, with Sue winning her first pot.
The wins kept coming as Rachel Westerlund, Kathryn King, Louise Tanner, Maggie Hickland and cox Mel Brown beat Worcester to women's D (over-50) fours by 1 1/4L.
And the MD eight of Colin Lewis, Nick Hooton, Toby Harding, Tim Male, Alex Mitchell, Darren Cooper, Paul Bezani, Julian Shaw and cox Liz Lewis then beat Stratford comfortably for Darren's first regatta win.
Day two in the 600m sprint brought another three titles to make 11 in all, with Nick Hooton, Toby Harding, Colin Lewis and Paul Bezani repeating their MF fours win from Loughborough by 3L.
Deborah Fanning, Fliss Howes, Sarah Cripps, Sue Bezani and cox Liz Lewis were also at the double repeating their Low CRI Saturday triumph with a 2L win over Warrington.
And the MD eight of Colin Lewis, Nick Hooton, Toby Harding, Tim Male, Jamie Diserens, Jon Morgan, Paul Bezani, Mike Smith and cox Kathryn Diserens also took the spoils by 2 1/2L from Pengwern, Jon recording his first regatta win.
A smaller MRC squad also headed to the Taff for Llandaff Regatta, where Richard Dennant secured his first ever 'pot' with Scott Hazeldine taking the MF double sculls from Cardiff City in the 500m sprint.
And Scott followed that up with victory in the F singles with wins over Llandaff oppo by 1 1/2L and 1 1/4L.
Meanwhile, Monmouth rowers impressed at the British Rowing Junior Championships at Nottingham’s National Water Sports Centre.
Monmouth RC’s Sebastian Lee, who only started rowing at Shiplake College earlier this year, made it through a 48-strong field to make the final of the U14 singles.
He came seventh in the opening time-trial and then stormed home second out of six to make the final.
And he then gave it everything to make the podium, leading early on before finishing sixth just 3L off bronze.
Monmouth Comprehensive BC's Barney Shaw was third in the U15 singles C final for 15th out of 56, while Isabella Davies and Grace McLeod also placed fourth in their U14 girls' doubles C final for 16th out of 57.
Sandy Kohler-Hoon was fourth in the U16 D final for 22nd out of 54, and Isaac Thomson and Archie Barrell also won their six-boat U18 doubles G final for 37th overall.