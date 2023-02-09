WYE crews were ‘holy committed’ as they powered past the towering Worcester Cathedral in their latest winter time-trial race, securing five class wins.
The Monmouth RC’s men’s 8 of Matt Winter, Evan Whittall Williams, Tim Male, Simon Lee, Oli Partridge, Tom Brice, Sam Bainbridge, Alex Butler and cox Hannah Llewelyn Davies placed fifth fastest overall in the 129-boat event, covering the four-mile course in 19 minutes 21 seconds to finish just a second down on host club Worcester RC.
Overall winners were strong Manchester outfit Agecroft in 18.34, followed by their B boat in 19.01 and Swansea University in 19.04.
Lenny Colling, Nick Hooton, Jonathan Ferris and James Allison were fastest men’s Masters E (over-55) four by just over a minute from Warwick in 21.52.
And not to be outdone, the women’s Masters E eight of Louise Allison, Liz Lewis, Kate Hooton, Julia Cowton, Mary Miller, Gabby Miles, Shelagh Sawyer, Bonita Birkett and cox Gail Adams were also victorious, crossing in 23.18 ahead of MD (over 50) Shrewsbury outfit Pengwern (24.03) and ME opponents Worcester (25.55).
Monmouth School for Girls won the U18 women’s 8s by the slimmest of margins, just 0.33 secs ahead of home outfit King’s School Worcester, finishing in 22.00.08, while their second boat crossed in 23.20.
In the afternoon, MRC’s winning masters four teamed up with Lee, Colin Lewis, Alex Mitchell, Toby Harding and cox Llewelyn Davies to set the second fastest overall time of division two, finishing just five seconds back on Birmingham University’s senior men’s quad in 20.15 to win the MD (over-50) 8s class by 54 seconds from Pengwern, which was a first ever win for Toby.
Winter, Whittall Williams, Sam Morgan and Brice also set the quickest fours time of the day, finishing in 20.45 to win the open class by some two minutes from Bridgnorth.
Monmouth School RC’s U16 8 crossed in 21.48, 1.06 back on King’s Worcester, with their U15s racing for time only finishing 22.15.
Also racing for time only in a women’s MF (over-60) four, Louise Allison, Gabby Miles, Kate Hooton and Liz Lewis crossed in 24.37, just 40 seconds back on the faster class winning women’s MD (over-50) quadruple scull from Warwick RC.
Sue Smith, Bonita Birkett, Dawn Brace, Julia Cowton, Jan Watkins, Gail Adams, Frances Lester, Amanda Snelson and cox Mary Miller also placed seventh in band 2 women’s 8s, finishing in 25.30.