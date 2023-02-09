In the afternoon, MRC’s winning masters four teamed up with Lee, Colin Lewis, Alex Mitchell, Toby Harding and cox Llewelyn Davies to set the second fastest overall time of division two, finishing just five seconds back on Birmingham University’s senior men’s quad in 20.15 to win the MD (over-50) 8s class by 54 seconds from Pengwern, which was a first ever win for Toby.