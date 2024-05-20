WYE rowers made a splash on the Avon and the National Water Sports Centre in Nottingham.
Monmouth School for Girls and Monmouth Comprehensive took some 100 rowers between them to the 1,000m Bristol Avon Regatta at Saltford, landing eight wins in the sunshine.
The Habs' U15 fours both won through their semi-finals from Canford opposition before the A boat of Anna Swartz, Anna Bieler, Ffion Hutchings, Sienna McKenna and Sasha Kilot beat their B boat by 3.5L in the final.
Eva Hutchings, Edie Fletcher, Ailsa Whitehead, Freya Laws and cox Hattie McAninly also took the women's open fours, beating City of Bristol iand then their own club mates in the final.
And it was an all-MSG final in the girls' U16 fours, with only a length between them as Scarlett Hopkins, Talitha Green, Ffion Hutchings, Sienna McKenna and Sasha Kilot took the pots.
The U14s also made their regatta debut, supported by schoolmates, staff and parents on the riverbank.
And it was a high five for Monmouth Comprehensive, with four sculling and one sweep oar win.
Hannah Rogers was a comfortable winner of the girls' U18 singles from her Winchester opponent, while Eleanor Lawrence-Preston and Seren Van der Horst were equally dominant winning the U18 pairs from Millfield.
Lewys Baker and Sandy Kohler-Hoon saw off Monkton Combe to win the U16 double sculls,
And Bartek Skrzypnik and Joseff Jones beat City of Bristol by 3L to land the U15 doubles, while Theo Harrison and Lucas Walker were 4L winners over the same club in U14 doubles.
With many Wye crews off to the National Schools Regatta on the London 2012 Olympic lake this weekend, Monmouth School's 1st 8 warmed up on the course with a good showing at Wallingford Regatta.
They chased home Dulwich College to finish second in their six-boat U18 8s heat, beating Bedford School by a canvas with Radley College fourth a further 1/2L back.
That put them into the repechage, where they started strongly to go through 500m in third, but with just 2L covering the whole field at the finish they were squeezed into sixth with St Edwards taking the win.
Meanwhile an armada of 23 Monmouth RC crews and scullers headed for Nottingham Masters Regatta on the Holme Pierrepont multi-lane course.
Thirty four rowers from the 2023 British Masters Victor Ludorum-winning club launched out to race over 1km, with several newer rowers having their first experience of a multi-lane lake.
Colin Lewis, Athens Olympian Tim Male, Toby Harding, Paul Bezani and cox Taryn Birkett stormed to victory over Nottingham RC in the over-55 fours by some 2L.
And in the last race of the regatta, Lewis, Male, Bezani and cox Birkett joined Ben Pickersgill, Mary Miller, Louise Tanner, Bonita Birkett and Liz Lewis to take the mixed masters 8s by some 4L from a younger Yare crew.
There were good single scull performances from Tim Earnshaw, Melanie Brown and Jonathan Ferris, while oldest competitor of the day, 80-year-old Frances Lester also raced, receiving a medal for her performance.
Ferris and Earnshaw came second in a tight over-60 doubles final behind a powerful Norwich duo, while Bonita and Ewart Birkett also took second in over-55 mixed doubles.
The Monmouth mixed over-55 quad came third ahead of Bedford, and the men's over-55 8 fell a couple of lengths short of making up the handicap awarded to their over-60 Nottingham opponent.