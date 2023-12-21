The leg to Newcastle in New South Wales is 2,500 nautical miles, and the 11-boat fleet also includes David Hartshorn from Chepstow skippering Bekezela and Old Monmothian Angus Whitehead, the youngest professional sailor in the race at just 20, who will be hoping for better luck on Yacht Club Punta del Este after a broken mast tracking held them up in the Cape Town to Fremantle race.