YOUNG Wye Valley riders delivered an exceptional performance at the National Schools Equestrian Association (NSEA) Championships at Hickstead, taking third in a top event.
The Haberdashers’ Monmouth team made the podium in the highly competitive 105cm NSEA Eventers Challenge, placing ahead of prestigious schools such as Cheltenham College and Stamford.
The talented team of MeganYeomans, Maisie Aldridge and Millie Harbottle showed exceptional skill and control across a challenging course of show jumps and simulated cross-country fences, while Maisie also achieved an impressive ninth individual place.
The Eventers Challenge at Hickstead is a rigorous test of horse and rider, combining the technicality of show jumping with the pace and precision of cross-country, consisting of 10 show jumping fences followed by 14 cross-country fences, spread across two arenas.
The second section featured a water jump, a bank, and a tricky skinny brush combination, making it a truly technical and demanding track.
Riders were required to complete both sections within a tight optimum time — Maisie finishing just five seconds outside the optimum, a tiny margin that cost her the win but confirmed her position among the top competitors.
In the 95cm class, Megan, Millie, Libby Wenden and Ffion Broome, grand-daughter of Olympic medallist and Old Monmothian David Broome, also competed with determination.
Libby further distinguished herself in the dressage phase, representing South Wales as an individual as well as the school, placing seventh in both individual classes – Restricted Prelim and Open Prelim.
School equestrian coach Katie Squirrell, a British Horse Society Accredited Professional Coach with extensive competition and training experience, said: “I am totally delighted for our squad of riders who thoroughly deserved to have such a successful weekend after many weeks of dedicated practice in the run up to the championships. Really well done girls!”
Head of Equestrian, Emily Aldridge, added: “It’s not until you get out to the national school competitions that you realise how talented our riders are!”
