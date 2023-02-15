Seven John Kyrle High School students showed off their cross country skills at the regional finals at Bromsgrove School on Thursday February 2, after qualifying to represent Herefordshire and Worcestershire.
After a one-hour bus ride, the students geared up for their races, preparing to face off against tough competition.
The Junior Girls’ race kicked off with a large field of runners, and Nicole Douch ran an impressive race, finishing 76th out of 109 competitors.
The Junior Boys then set off, with Oliver Walker finishing in 68th place, Xander Richardson in 82nd, Liam Shekyls in 90th, and Noah Semple in 91st out of 105 competitors.
In the Intermediate Girls’ race, Sofia Alfer had a strong run, finishing 24th out of 48 competitors.
Harvey Warner had to wait until the Intermediate Boys’ race, which always has a smaller field, to show off his skills.
He had a comfortable race and finished in 26th place out of 49 competitors.
All runners put in an impressive performance, representing their county and school with pride.
Well done to all the runners for their achievement, said a school spokesperson.