During their exam, before Welsh Coach and World Master Gianni Peros, the pupils demonstrated the new moves they’d learnt, as well as explained their meaning.
World Master Anthony Farr said: “Every one had worked extremely hard for their grading and the age range of the 33 students shows that Tae Kwon-do is an enjoyable hobby for anyone aged 4 and over. It’s also a great way to get fit and learn how to protect yourself!”
The martial arts club has classes every week at Monmouth and Abergavenny Leisure Centres as well as at Usk Memorial Hall. For more information call Master Farr on 07966 222647 or follow on Facebook @MonUskAberTAGB.