Young players from local clubs shone in an inaugural Monmouth Prep School Under-10s Rugby Tournament.
Among the spectators was Wales and British and Irish Lions rugby legend, Mr John Bevan, who coaches at Monmouth School for Boys and is featured in BBC Wales’ latest documentary, Slammed - The Seventies.
Headteacher at Monmouth Prep School, Mr Neil Shaw, is now hoping that the competition will become an annual event, held on the pitches at Monmouth School for Boys.
In the tournament, itself, a team from Monmouth Prep School won the trophy, overcoming a strong Chepstow side in the final.
Usk finished in a respectable third place, while a second Monmouth Prep School team took fourth spot.