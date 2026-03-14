Today is Saturday, March 14, bringing patchy rain in many places. Temperatures about 10°C during the afternoon, dropping to near 0°C overnight. Skies could start clear early on, but drizzle may return by late day. Breezes stay moderate, so no strong gusts are expected across Lydney.
Tomorrow looks set for more clouds, with occasional rain later. Temperatures about 10°C remain likely, feeling a bit cooler in the breeze. Some sunshine might peek through early on, but scattered showers could appear by midday. Rain intensity should stay light, offering brief spells of relief between clouds.
The new week arrives with patchy rain persisting on Monday, and temperatures near 10°C again. Intermittent drizzles may show up throughout the morning, and winds could pick up slightly by evening. Clouds are likely to dominate, yet an occasional brighter period is possible. Any showers are expected to be short-lived, making for a slightly unsettled day.
Dry conditions dominate on Tuesday, with cloudy skies hanging around. Daytime temperatures about 13°C offer a mild feel, though the breeze may create a slight chill. Sunshine could break through in patches, giving the day a pleasant tone. No significant rain is forecast, keeping things calmer than in previous days.
More warmth is expected on Wednesday, with sunny skies and temperatures near 17°C. Light breezes are likely, and no rain is anticipated. Clear conditions could continue into the evening, bringing a pleasant midweek atmosphere. Temperatures may dip slightly overnight, but skies should remain clear. No rainfall is expected by dawn.
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