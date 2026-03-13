In Lydney, today, Friday, March 13 promises patchy rain mixed with occasional sunshine. Temperatures near 7°C will be accompanied by brisk winds, especially in the afternoon. Later on, watch for heavier downpours possibly turning into snow overnight tonight, bringing a brief wintry twist to local weather updates and daily forecasts.
Tomorrow remains calmer, with occasional drizzle drifting through during midday. Temperatures about 9°C pair with milder conditions for a pleasant daily forecast. Skies might hold scattered clouds, yet heavy rain seems unlikely. Evening sees cooler air settle near 0°C, maintaining that fresh vibe into night-time hours and boosting weather interest.
This weekend keeps Sunday a bit unsettled, delivering scattered showers amid fleeting sunny spells. Temperatures about 10°C create a slightly warmer daily forecast, though drizzle may pop up around midday. By nightfall, skies could clear, and lows hover near 2°C, offering crisp late-night weather conditions that mark another shift locally.
Monday looks changeable, with patchy rain drifting in and out as clouds break occasionally. Temperatures near 10°C support a moderate feel under partly grey skies. Light breezes may pick up briefly, but conditions remain manageable. After sunset, values dip about 2°C, continuing this mixed weather pattern many find across forecasts.
By Tuesday, a more settled outlook emerges, featuring milder conditions about 12°C and fewer clouds. Dry spells dominate the daily forecast, letting occasional sunshine peek through. Breezes could strengthen slightly, yet no significant rain looms. Overnight lows remain near 6°C, holding onto that gentle warmth as the week continues evolving.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.