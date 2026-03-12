Today, Thursday, March 12, in Lydney brings moderate rain with persistent showers likely. Temperatures about 11°C should dominate the afternoon, while the evening may settle near 6°C. Conditions remain wet throughout much of the day, so expect cloudy skies and the possibility of light drizzle continuing into the night, offering little dryness.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain lingering through the morning, with temperatures about 7°C at their peak. Later in the day, skies might clear slightly, dropping overnight values to near 0°C. Spotty drizzle could occur intermittently, though heavier downpours are less likely compared to earlier conditions, ensuring a calmer evening overall.
This weekend starts on Saturday with a mix of sunshine and possible light drizzle. Temperatures near 9°C are expected, and cloud cover may increase during the afternoon. Rain risk remains, but any showers should be relatively mild. Evening lows hover about 2°C under partly cloudy skies, allowing a gentle breeze.
Sunday brings patchy rain that could push temperatures about 10°C by midday. Occasional drizzle is possible later, with gentle winds making conditions feel slightly cooler. Overnight, skies might clear enough for near 3°C, though a lingering chance of rain cannot be ruled out entirely, keeping nights damp and slightly unsettled.
The new week begins on Monday with another round of patchy showers and temperatures near 10°C. Some breaks in the clouds are likely by mid-afternoon, and the evening could dip to about 5°C. Overall, moderate breezes persist, but any rain is expected to remain relatively light, bringing gentle transitions.
This article was automatically generated
