Today, Friday, May 15, around Lydney, begins with clear skies before mist settles in. Patchy rain arrives later, with temperatures near 12°C and lows about 2°C. Light showers could linger into the evening. Light, variable breezes accompany the drizzle, though occasional calm periods might occur.
Tomorrow remains mostly cloudy, offering highs near 12°C and lows about 1°C. Early calm might give way to passing rain, but occasional breaks in the clouds bring brief glimpses of sunshine. Periods of mist could develop overnight, creating a slightly cooler atmosphere before dawn.
Sunday climbs to about 13°C, although patchy rain lingers. The morning may start under grey skies, then scattered drizzle could occur later. Faint hints of sun might peek through, yet showers remain probable. Moderate breezes may sweep through by midday, ensuring a cool edge to the air.
The new week starts with moderate rainfall on Monday, lifting daytime readings near 14°C. Early drizzle turns heavier by afternoon, with overcast skies hanging on through the evening. Conditions stay unsettled after sunset. Southwesterly winds could pick up, ushering in sporadic bursts of rain that linger late.
Following that, Tuesday turns warmer, pushing temperatures near 16°C. Rain continues off and on, and brisk winds could make an appearance. Some brighter spells might develop between showers, but humidity remains high. Late afternoon might bring steadier rainfall, and occasional gusts could keep the air feeling cool. Evening clouds may dominate, limiting any chance of extended dryness. Midweek conditions remain variable and unpredictable, with sudden changes possible.
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