Warmth and sunshine dominate the scene across Lydney and the surrounding Forest of Dean today, with a gentle breeze blowing in from the west. As the day unfolds, the temperature will reach a high of around 29°C, feeling pleasant at about 27°C, making it a great day to get outdoors and enjoy the local scenery.
The morning starts off sunny, with minimal rain expected throughout the day, so there's little need to worry about carrying an umbrella. With the gentle breeze, it should feel comfortable for those out and about, perhaps requiring only a light layer for some, especially in the shade or later in the evening.
As the afternoon wears on, the sunny conditions persist, with the temperature peaking and then gradually easing into the evening. It's a good idea to remember sun protection, given the sunny skies and the potential for higher UV levels. Overnight, the temperature will dip to a low of about 14°C, but for now, the focus is on enjoying the warm and sunny Tuesday.
Looking ahead to the overnight period, the clear skies and light winds should make for a pleasant evening, cooling down gradually. Remember to check the latest forecast for any updates, especially if you have outdoor plans for the rest of the week.