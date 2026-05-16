Today (Saturday, May 16) brings patchy rain, with temperatures near 12°C at midday and about 2°C overnight. Light showers could persist on and off, making it a damp start to the weekend. A glimpse of sun might brighten things occasionally. Skies may stay mostly cloudy throughout much of the afternoon.
Tomorrow continues the unsettled pattern, with temperatures near 13°C by lunchtime and dipping to about 5°C later. Patchy rain remains likely, though a few clear spells might emerge. Conditions look mostly mild, but light drizzle could arrive in the afternoon. Sunny breaks may still peek through occasionally. Expect slight humidity.
Look out for Monday bringing moderate rain, with highs near 13°C and overnight lows about 5°C. Showers seem heavier at times, keeping damp conditions in place. Intermittent downpours could appear through midday, then ease slightly by evening. Cloud cover stays thick, letting limited sunshine filter through. Expect occasional bursts too.
Anticipate Tuesday to bring more moderate rain, with daytime temperatures about 16°C and lows near 10°C. Showers might linger on and off, occasionally turning heavier. The afternoon may see a few breaks in the clouds, but drizzle remains possible. Overall, conditions look wetter compared to recent days. Expect some gusts.
This midweek forecast suggests patchy rain, with temperatures near 17°C and nighttime values about 11°C. The morning might start cloudy, but the chance of showers decreases steadily. Sunny spells are likely in the late afternoon, making it the brightest day so far. Lydney can expect moderate warmth. Rain remains possible.
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