In Lydney, today, Thursday, April 16, brings patchy rain with occasional cloudy spells. Skies may brighten briefly, though showers could return later on. Temperatures near 14°C should prevail, dropping about 8°C overnight. Mild breezes keep conditions somewhat unsettled, but brief dry periods might occur in between. Expect a few drizzles.
Tomorrow is likely to bring more showers, with steady drizzle lingering now and then. Cloud cover stays dominant, although occasional breaks might appear. Temperatures hover near 14°C, easing to about 7°C later. Winds remain moderate, and light rainfall could persist through much of the day. Short bursts of dryness possible.
Saturday starts with cloudy conditions and patchy rain likely in places. Some mist could appear early, but clearer moments may develop as daylight progresses. Temperatures near 14°C bring mild comfort, dipping about 5°C overnight. Occasional damp spells might pop up, but there should be periods of dryness. Expect light winds.
Sunday appears bright with widespread sunshine and minimal chance of rain. Conditions feel warmer, with temperatures near 14°C during the day, cooling to about 2°C overnight. Clear skies dominate, offering plenty of light from morning onwards. A mostly dry outlook persists, ensuring conditions remain tranquil. Gentle breezes should stick around.
Monday sees increasing cloud cover and a chance of passing rain during daylight. Temperatures hover near 11°C, dropping about 0°C by late night. Skies may turn overcast, though some brief clear intervals could occur. Winds pick up slightly, creating a brisk feel, yet settled spells are still possible. Expect chills.
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