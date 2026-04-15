Today, Wednesday, April 15, brings patchy rain and breezy conditions in Lydney. Showers look likely throughout the morning and afternoon, keeping skies mostly grey. Temperatures hover near 15°C, dropping to about 7°C by nightfall, and occasional gusts could add a slight chill to this local weather update.
Tomorrow sees more patchy rain, though scattered bright intervals may break through the clouds. Temperatures climb towards 14°C, and gentle winds should ease by late afternoon. Damp conditions linger, with occasional light showers briefly drifting across the area at times. Skies could partially clear overnight, offering a glimpse of starlight.
Friday maintains a showery pattern, with light drizzle possible in the late morning. Temperatures rest near 15°C, easing to about 7°C overnight. Moments of sunshine could peek through, yet passing rain may linger in some spots. Gentle gusts keep the air feeling fresh throughout the day. Clouds remain fairly thick.
Saturday shifts toward radiant skies, offering plenty of sun for extended periods. Temperatures hover near 14°C, while overnight lows descend to roughly 4°C. Rain likelihood stays minimal, giving a more tranquil vibe. Tiny patches of cloud may drift by, but overall conditions lean on the sunny side all day long.
Sunday introduces a gentle mix of cloud and brightness, keeping temperatures about 14°C in the afternoon. Mornings remain chilly near 1°C, but the air warms steadily as the day progresses. A stray shower might develop towards evening, though extended dry spells are possible. Light breezes maintain a comfortable atmosphere flowing through the region.
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