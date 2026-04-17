Today, Friday, April 17 in Lydney sees thick cloud cover and periods of drizzle through much of the day. Temperatures near 14°C, dipping to about 6°C overnight. Some light rain is expected from afternoon onwards, keeping things damp. Winds could pick up slightly, but nothing too strong. Local weather watchers might notice occasional mist early on.
Tomorrow should maintain a similar pattern, with patchy rain mixing with occasional drier spells. Temperatures about 13°C, dropping near 4°C overnight. Morning fog might lift to partial cloud, and afternoon showers may make an appearance. Skies could brighten briefly, but keep an eye out for light drizzle. Additional breezes develop.
Sunny spells look likely as Sunday unfolds, with temperatures near 13°C and lows about 2°C. Skies appear mostly clear, offering a calmer period. Breezes remain light, so it might feel quite pleasant. Any chance of rain remains slim, making for a dry weather forecast overall. Expect decent sunshine levels now.
A slight dip in warmth could occur Monday, with temperatures about 11°C and lows near 4°C. Patchy rain is on the cards later in the day, accompanied by heavier clouds. Overall, expect a cooler feel and occasional showers. Winds might increase, but conditions remain manageable. Showers linger briefly before subsiding.
Sunnier spells make a return Tuesday, lifting temperatures to about 14°C. Light rain could still pop up, but the day should see more breaks in the cloud. Nights stay near 5°C, so it remains somewhat chilly after dark. Overall, this weather forecast points to milder afternoons. Wind gusts stay moderate.
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