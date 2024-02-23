So, rather than run the risk of having to cancel a speaker at the last minute, Wyesham WI used their own resources to create a fun evening for members. A range of table games were provided that were easy to play like dominoes and pairs, but also newer games like Boggle (pictured below). These were then distributed around different tables in the room, with four chairs to each table. Ladies took up their places at the tables and were soon stuck into their games. After ten minutes or so, the ladies moved to another table, met other people and took up a new game. It led to a lot of laughter and chat. Everyone agreed this had been a very enjoyable evening.