February can be a very unpredictable month weatherwise. It can bring sunshine and the first spring flowers, or there can be high winds, floods and snow.
So, rather than run the risk of having to cancel a speaker at the last minute, Wyesham WI used their own resources to create a fun evening for members. A range of table games were provided that were easy to play like dominoes and pairs, but also newer games like Boggle (pictured below). These were then distributed around different tables in the room, with four chairs to each table. Ladies took up their places at the tables and were soon stuck into their games. After ten minutes or so, the ladies moved to another table, met other people and took up a new game. It led to a lot of laughter and chat. Everyone agreed this had been a very enjoyable evening.
Next month’s speaker is Susie Vaughan. Susie came to Wyesham a few years ago and was a very popular speaker. Her talk is entitled “Hedgerow Artistry” . She demonstrates how to make beautiful items that can be made from foraged materials found in any hedgerow. This takes place on Monday 11th March at 7pm in the Community Hall, Wyesham. New members will be very warmly welcomed. Pictured lower right are members playing Boggle