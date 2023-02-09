AN eco-conscious young girl has pledged to clear her village of litter to raise money to help save endangered animals.
Clearwell School pupil Maci Gilbert, who is ten years old, is taking on a sponsored litter pick during the Easter holidays to raise funds for The World Land Trust.
The UK-based charity works to protect the world’s most biologically significant and threatened habitats and wildlife.
Maci, who lives in Sling, wants to help both her local environment and endangered species and habitats around the world through the challenge.
She’s also enlisted the help of her classmates to help raise some extra money by running a ‘guess how many sweets in the jar’ competition at school.
And with the help of mum Vicki, she’s set up a JustGiving page where people can donate to her cause.
With an initial target of £150 set, she’s already raised £100 online.
Maci said: “I love all animals and I want to help them because it makes me sad that their homes are disappearing and the world is covered in litter.
“So, Im hoping to raise money for the World Land Trust and help my local area by doing a sponsored litter pick in the Easter Holidays.
“It would be great if you could help me by donating on my just giving page”.
Through a network of partner organisations around the world, The World Land Trust funds the creation of reserves and provides permanent protection for habitats and wildlife.
Maci is planning to litter pick in the areas surrounding Sling, Ellwood and Millwall.