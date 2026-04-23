A MAN has been charged on suspicion of driving a vehicle when over the alcohol limit and driving without third party insurance.
42-year-old Ashley Guest was stopped in Bulwark, Chepstow at 9pm on Monday, April 20, after officers were drawn to a motorbike “acting in a suspicious manner”.
Police said the rider was breathalysed at the roadside where he purportedly blew over the limit. He was arrested and taken to custody.
Checks on his motorbike also indicated no insurance, resulting in it being seized at the roadside.
He was later charged and released on bail.
He is due to appear at Newport Magistrates on Monday, May 11.
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