Mark Evans, PC 1227 and member of the Forest South NHT, is calling on all retail businesses in the area to join the initiative. He invites business owners and managers to provide their trading name or venue name, address, phone number, contact name, position in the company, and email address to be included in the scheme. PC Evans will be sending out invites to all who expressed interest within the next month, followed by a presentation to provide more information on the initiative. PC Evans can be contacted via email [email protected]