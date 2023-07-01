A driver has died following a collision between a car and a bus in Beachley yesterday afternoon (Friday, June 1).
Police were called to Beachley Road shortly after 3.55pm with a report of a collision involving multiple vehicles.
The collision involved a single decker bus and a black Audi A1.
The driver of the Audi, a man in his 30s, sustained serious injuries and passed away at the scene. His next of kin are aware and being supported by specially trained officers, say Gloucestershire Police
Three other people involved in the collision sustained minor injuries.
A road closure was put into place along the stretch of road as well as at the junction for Inner Loop Road to allow for a collision investigation to take place.
The road was re-opened at around 2.30am this morning, (Saturday 1 July).
Investigating officers are continuing to ask anyone who witnessed the collision and couldn't stop or who has dashcam footage from the time to get in contact.
Information can be provided to police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 363 of June 30: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/