An elderly woman sustained life-threatening injuries in a collision with a minibus near John Kyrle School in Ross-on-Wye on Wednesday, February 1. West Midlands Ambulance Service received a call shortly after 3pm and upon arriving, found the woman in critical condition being assisted by bystanders. The ambulance crew provided advanced trauma care and stabilised her before airlifting her to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for further treatment.
West Mercia Police are appealing for any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage of the incident to come forward. The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, was airlifted to the hospital after suffering serious injuries. Anyone with information is urged to contact PC Kris Cooke at 07773 053658 or email [email protected]police.uk, referencing incident number 323i of February 1, 2023.
Ledbury Road was closed for several hours to allow for the investigation and clearing of the scene, before reopening later that night.