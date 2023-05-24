West Mercia Police has sacked a second officer, known as Officer X, due to the dissemination of offensive WhatsApp messages. Officer X was implicated in a gross misconduct hearing held today, leading to his immediate dismissal.
Officer X, who remains unnamed for legal reasons, engaged in disturbing online conversations containing racist comments and images. These dialogues also included derogatory remarks and discussions surrounding acts of abhorrent violence. His actions have been categorised as severe violations of the Standards of Professional Behaviour, specifically regarding authority, respect and courtesy; equality and diversity; and discreditable conduct.
Just last week, the police force dismissed another officer, Officer A, for his involvement in these offensive exchanges. The anonymity order shielding Officer A's identity has since been lifted, revealing him as Jak Walshaw, a 49-year-old sergeant based at Malinsgate Police Station.
Upon the identification of Officer X as the counterpart in these condemnable discussions with Jak Walshaw, he was promptly suspended. The Assistant Chief Constable, Rachel Jones, expressed her grave concern: “Both officers engaged in abhorrent conversations... We will continue to root out those views that do not uphold our strong values of inclusion, equality and diversity and whose behaviour has no place in policing.”