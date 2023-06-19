Emergency fire crews descended upon a Vodafone store in Ross-on-Wye (June 19), Herefordshire, today, following reports of an abrupt vehicle collision with the building. Despite the unexpected drama unfolding on Broad Street, both the store and the road remain accessible, easing local concerns.
Early this morning, the alarm was raised when a vehicle reportedly struck the front of the store. Responding promptly, a team from Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service hurried to the scene, their primary task being to ascertain the safety of the building.
Thanks to the swift action taken by the fire and rescue service, the incident was effectively handled, and normalcy resumed promptly. Despite the early morning scare, the Broad Street store continues to welcome customers, while traffic flows unimpeded on the road, much to the relief of motorists and pedestrians alike. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the vital role emergency services play in ensuring the safety and smooth functioning of our communities.