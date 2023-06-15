An incident on the M5 has led to a public appeal from West Mercia Police, following a two-car head-on collision that has left one driver with potentially life-threatening injuries and another seriously injured. The event, which occurred at 10.42am on Wednesday June 14, involved a grey VW Golf, which it is believed was deliberately driven in the wrong direction at high speed.
The collision took place between Junctions 7 and 6 on the northbound carriageway, resulting in a scene of considerable wreckage. The VW Golf's driver, in a critical but stable condition, was swiftly transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham via land ambulance.
The second vehicle, a Mercedes Sprinter van, was also significantly damaged in the crash. Its driver was rushed to the Worcester Royal Infirmary, suffering from leg and chest injuries.
The police are eager to shed light on the circumstances leading to this event. Sergeant Liam Bennett is handling the investigation, and anyone with pertinent information is urged to contact him via email at [email protected], quoting the reference log 00155_I_14062023. Through the collective effort of the local community, it is hoped that the events leading to this tragic incident can be comprehensively understood.