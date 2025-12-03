TWO organisations doing fantastic work for the community have received an early Christmas presents from the Forest’s favourite newspapers.
The Review and The Forester held the annual community heroes awards in the summer, raising £1,000.
That was split between Great Oaks Hospice and Packed with Love.
Cheques for £500 were presented to the groups at the Christmas grotto set up by Great Oaks at Coinros Nursery in Lydney.
Great Oaks provides a range of services for adults with life-limiting illnesses while Packed with Love provides emergency backpacks for children.
Julie Holder, a founder of Packed with Love, said the donation “could not have come at a better time” as it expands its operation.
She said: “I'm over the moon. I never expected to receive this much and it couldn't have come at a better time for us.
“We' moving forward to also do return to school backpacks.
“Just a few days ago we sent out 80 treat bags, 80 toiletries bags and 80 gift bags for homeless people.
“When we go into January, we've never got any money, so this year, we are going forward with some money in our pot which is brilliant.”
Jules Evans from the Coleford-based hospice said it would go towards providing services which are free to people in the Forest.
She said: “Without these kind of contributions. it wouldn't be possible so we're grateful for any kind of donation that we get, however people raise money.”
The cheques were presented by senior sales accounts manager Heather Wood and sales accounts manager Carole Richards at the grotto on the Taurus Crafts site near Lydney.
Jules said: “We were offered the grotto here at Coinross in Lydney.
“With the amazing vision of Rachel Love, who's helped us put this together, we’ve created a woodland wonderland.”
“We've spent weekends putting it all up.
“The trees were donated by the recycling centre and we’ve lined the grotto with them.
“SPP Pumps kindly bought the white lights and the Lions' Club gave us us money so we could buy presents for the children.
“We've got a load of volunteers who are volunteerring every weekend to bring joy to the kids of the Forest of Dean.”
The grotto is open every weekend up to and including Monday, December 22.
Jules added that the hospice also offers the grotto for the use of schools, nurseries, and playgroups.
Heather said: “The community heroes awards honoured those who do so much to help others in the Forest.
“The event also raised a significant amount of money and it was a pleasure to be able to give it to two such worthwhile organisations as Great Oaks and Packed with Love.
“We raised £700 through a charity auction and £150 each from came from sponsors and a feature in the paper and the account of Taylor’s Jewellers.”
