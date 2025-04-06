LOCAL author Claire Carey, known locally as the ‘travelling author’, grew up on a fairground – a childhood which it turned out has inspired many of her books.
Claire who didn’t begin her writing career until she was 41, spent her early years with the fair and has incorporated many of the unique experiences of her childhood into the novels she began writing when she ‘accidentally fell’ into putting pen to paper.
She has since written seven books with two more due to come out soon.
“I accidentally started writing because my nephew came to stay with me while his mum and dad were away on holiday during the summer holidays,” explained Claire, who lives in Gloucestershire.
“He was only five at the time so I said to him, ‘let’s keep a diary of what we're doing here every day’ because unlike me he doesn't live on the fair.”
“Of course, being just five years old, he didn't really understand what I was trying to do, so I carried on writing the diary for him,” she said.
The more she wrote, the more she felt as if the elements of the PTSD – with which she had been suffering – were starting to lift, and for her writing became like a coping mechanism.
Claire describes suffering with PTSD as a balancing act.
“To me it feels as if I am on a highway, and I'm balancing on the white lines in the middle of the road – not physically, but mentally,” she said
“When I found writing, it was like finding the slip road off the motorway and as I turned the corner it was just like a ton of weight had lifted off my shoulders, so I carried on and on.”
Now Claire has turned to her fairground background to find inspiration for her characters, who are partly drawn from people she interacts with at the fairground and the people she meets and talks to as her books are developed
“You've got to form a person in your imagination, and then you've got to give a life to that person,” she explained.
One of Claire’s favourite books is a ‘delicate story’ called Homeless Bear which looks at homelessness and the impact it can have on people.
She found inspiration for the story when she was visiting America and driving in an open top bus, explaining that because she was on holiday, she was able to take in her surroundings without any distractions.
The money raised from publishing the book went towards a charity which lends support to people experiencing homelessness.
Another favourite of Claire’s is a novel called Me and my Social Media which looks at how social media can influence people's life in both a positive and a negative way and was inspired by a real-life situation as someone who she had met had been bullied online.
Claire hopes the book will help anyone who reads it understand what people can go through on social media.
Claire’s most recent book is called Nelson’s London Holiday and has many references to her fairground background and her childhood – most significantly her memories of going into the fair after it was closed.
“Everything was just standing still, but we children still played. We used to get on the dodgems track, so we had our own roller-skating ring. They would put the all cars in the middle so we could skate around the outside.
“Most of all as a child I liked helping. I loved to get involved – my grandma taught me to make candy floss when I was only about five or six.
“It was an exciting atmosphere to grow up in because once the lights start up and the music starts up, the fairground comes alive,” she said.
Claire explains that while she loved growing up on a fairground, it was a life which made her grow up faster and adapt to the surroundings around her.
“I think you must be more streetwise from a younger age, purely because you're like an open book, so anybody could walk on here at any time.”
Despite that, it’s a life she still loves as travelling to different places – with regular visits to Monmouth, Ross and the Forest of Dean – provides endless inspiration for new stories to tell.
“Everywhere you go, there is something different to look at and there are different people to meet.”
While Claire’s books are works of fiction, they often run alongside real events so there is something in every tale which readers can relate to and hopefully learn something from.
“The only thing I haven't written yet is a thriller which I am having a go at doing now,” said Claire who doesn’t allow herself to be tied to a particular genre.
“I like to think there is a hidden message and readers all take away something from each book which will be valuable to them for the rest of their lives.
“The most rewarding part of writing is every book you get published is a real reward.” said Claire.
Although she loves her job, Claire admits writing is not always easy and says that when she really struggles the only solution is to put down her pen and come back to the book at a different time.
“The longest time I’ve left a story for has probably been about six months,” she said, adding there had once been a time when she thought about giving up writing.
“Writing was never something I planned to do, so I did doubt myself. ”
Thankfully her husband, wisely advised her to look at writing as a hobby, which allowed her to ease the pressure she placed on herself and let her look at writing when she wanted to.
It’s advice Claire would share with other aspiring authors who she is always keen to encourage.
“Whatever you do, follow your dream,” she says
“I did and writing is something I really enjoy – I don't think I could stop doing it now not even for one minute.”