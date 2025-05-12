ENTRY and exit via the Tower Block Entrance at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital will be via an alternative entrance from Thursday, May 15 to Friday, May 16.
The change is due to ongoing work. From May 15, workers will strike the scaffolding which has been surrounding the Tower Block. An exclusion zone will be put in place for public safety for the duration of this work.
Signage to the alternative exit is already in use and was used widely during construction work on the hospital’s site.
(NHS Gloucestershire )