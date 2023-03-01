The Marden and Sutton area where the coin was found is also the location of 'Offa's palace', the royal estate that continued to exist for centuries after the time of the kings Offa and Ceolwulf II, whose head appears on other coins that form part of the Herefordshire Hoard. The museum's acquisition of the penny is of huge interest to Herefordshire, given King Offa's historical significance in the county, where he is said to have murdered King Ethelbert of East Anglia. Ethelbert's decapitated body was laid in Marden Church before being transported to Hereford in 794, and a shrine to St Ethelbert remains in place in Hereford Cathedral.