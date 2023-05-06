Excited children and staff at Haberdashers’ Monmouth School marked the coronation of King Charles III with a host of activities.
Girls and boys in Agincourt at Monmouth Prep School enjoyed a Coronation Tea Party with music and games and a delicious coronation cake to celebration the special occasion.
Pupils at Monmouth School for Boys tested their endurance and balance with tug of war and sack race challenges as the rain stayed away on Friday, the eve of the coronation.
There was also an explosion bunting, creative displays and fun-filled activities at Monmouth School for Girls and at The Grange at Monmouth Prep School.
The UK previously experienced a coronation 70 years ago, and the scene at Haberdashers’ Monmouth School brought colour and theatre to a unique and historic moment in time.