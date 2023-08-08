The Gazette reported last month that East Ward County Councillor, Ed O’Driscoll, has been at the forefront of addressing this traffic conundrum. Chris Wilkins, the owner of the Vodafone store on Broad Street, had expressed dismay over his establishment being repeatedly hit by HGVs attempting the precarious turn from New Street. “We have probably been hit four times in the last two months,” Mr Wilkins lamented. He believes misguiding SatNavs, especially when HGVs approach via the A40, contribute to this chaos.