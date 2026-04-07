THERE was a huge turnout of both exhibitors and visitors for the Coleford Carnival of Transport on Easter Monday.
The town centre became a giant showroom displaying everything from vintage motorbike to coaches and articulated lorry units.
Many of the vehicles on show had been lovingly restored by their owners.
There were stories of how previously unloved and forgotten metal skeletons had been transformed to become showroom-ready marvels.
Forest community transport provider Dial-a-Ride was the Carnival’s nominated charity and they brought along one of their minibuses.
The Carnival is organised by volunteers and a large number were in action acting as marshals around the town centre and at the free park-and-ride facility with visitors taken by buses operated by FR Willetts.
Lloyd Sandells of Lydney with a 1955 Sunbeam Talbot 90.. (Forest Review)
Steve Welsh of Lydbrook with a 1965 Buick Riviera (Forest Review)
Graham James of Sling saved this 1950 Standard Vanguard from going to the scrapyard. (Forest Review)
Tom and Nick Garland of Cinderford with a Jaguar XJS (Forest Review)
Terry Ward with a 1969 Bedford J2 coach in the colours of Cottrellâs of Mitcheldean. (Forest Review)
Christine Brace, Louise Currie, Christina Guest, Gill Dovey and Laura Dovey community transport provider Dial-a-Ride. (Forest Review)
David Benn bought this 1950 Francis Barnett auto bike to retain its largely original condition. (Forest Review)
David Benn bought this 1950 Francis Barnett auto bike to retain its largely original condition. (Forest Review)
Tim Wells with a replica of a Swallow Sidecars 100, a forerunner of Jaguar. (Forest Review)
David Caswell with a 1961 Morris Minor in Clipper Blue. (Forest Review)
Ruth and David Fisher with their Jaguar XK8. (Forest Review)
Phil Parry with his 1989 Porsche 944 Lux. (Forest Review)
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