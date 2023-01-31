LOCALS are invited to attend an evening of cabaret next week to help raise funds for the maintenance of an historic Forest venue.
Community arts project Soundwork is hosting a benefit event dubbed ‘All Wrapped Out’ at Broadwell’s Evergreen Hall next Thursday (February 9) as part of fundraising efforts to pay for the hall’s upkeep.
The hall, which was built in the 1800s, was closed for almost a year due to Covid, before storm damage meant essential roof repairs had to be carried out.
Those works revealed the need for the roof to be replaced, as water was leaking through onto internal ceiling tiles.
But the venue has remained open, and an action group which has led the repairs is now working to raise more funds to improve the hall.
In addition to the new roof, damage from the storm means new insulation tiles are needed and a boiler needs repairing.
The group are also looking to raise funds for a disabled toilet.
A recent coffee morning led by Lisa Cheery’s LVC dance fitness group raised £360, and raffles and other events are helping to “tip the scales”.
Next week’s cabaret is part of Soundwork’s ‘Oh Crumbs’ and ‘Last Thursday’ arts events, with all proceeds going towards the hall repairs.
The event will feature music, poetry, “vegetable dances”, a ‘crankie’ visual storytelling show, a klezmer performance, an ‘Oh Crumbs’ open mic, panto, a random raffle, and a performance by Forest Bard Maggie Clutterbuck.
The Evergreen Hall was built in 1878 as a church, before being used as a church hall and then by Broadwell Lane End School.
Since the 1940s it has been used by the community for a range of purposes, including as home territory for Guides, a base for dance, yoga and embroidery groups, a venue for ‘Oh Crumbs’ spoken word cabaret and other live events, and group meetings and birthday parties.
Entry to next week’s benefit is by donation to the hall repair fund, and attendees are asked to bring food to share.The event starts at 7pm.