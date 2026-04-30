A WOMAN who failed to turn up to court after being charged with stealing hundreds of pounds worth of toys from a shop in Cinderford is being sought by police.
Gloucestershire Police are appealing for information to help locate T’ella Read who faces a charge of shoplifting.
Read, aged 27, of no fixed address has links to Cinderford and Coleford.
She was due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court, and a judge issued a warrant for her arrest after she did not appear.
Read is described as being 5ft 2ins in height tall, is of a slim build and has long brown hair.
Officers have conducted a number of enquiries to find Read but have been unable to locate her and are now asking for information from the public.
Anyone who has seen Read or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting occurrence 53260029563.
If you can see Read at the time of calling or have recently seen her, call police on 999 instead.
You can provide information online by completing the following form and quoting the same occurrence number: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.