A REGULAR get-together for the armed forces community in the Forest has a new home.
The Armed Forces Hive, which brings together serving personnel, veterans and their families, now meets at Cinderford.
It was set up at the end of last year by the Forest Council’s Armed Forces Network at Bream Sports Club.
The hive meets every other Wednesday at Cinderford Rugby Club and is being run by community interest company Wilde Earth Journeys.
Andrew Embling, a director of Wilde Earth Journeys, said: “We have been lucky enough to pick up the service agreement through district council to provision the armed forces network support network for the next three years.
Initially, we are continuing with organising the hive, the Armed Forces support meeting once a month.
“It’s based atCinderford Rugby Club, every second Wednesday of the month. where we invite partners who provide support services to that community, of the armed forces, whether veterans serving, or their families.”
The organisations include the British Legion, Citizens’ Advice, the Department of Work and Pensions, Gloucestershire College, the Forest Council’s well-being department and Help for Heroes.
Mr Embling added: “It's that bringing that community together so that people know where they can come to meet, like minded people.
“Even if people just come along and grab the free tea, coffee, and a bacon roll, and have a chat with like minded people, that's brilliant.”
As well as the main area where people can get advice from the various agencies there is also a “quiet” room.
They are also working on organising activities and events.
“We been talking to the community about what their passions are.
“We’ve had mountain biking, cycling, fishing and shooting.
“We’re lucky enough to be based at the rugby club and it would be great to have a rugby tournament here.”
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