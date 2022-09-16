Around the Forest when the Queen was crowned
This article was originally printed in the Dean Forest Mercury, June 5, 1953.
As part of the celebrations to mark the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II the Forest of Dean pulled out all the stops.
In Cinderford there was an industrial fair at the Forest of Dean Mining and Technical College to prove that the district could produce more than just coal.
The fair showed off the area’s photographic and recording skills while Messrs H W Carter & Co in Coleford demonstrated its fruit juice products and the Whitecroft Pin Manufacturing Company showed off its range of pins, paper clips and broach pins.
The J Allen Rubber Company’s demonstrated its range of beach balls, rubber animals and finger stalls and rubber gloves.
Other exhibitors included Pine End from Lydney who showcased its plywood mouldings and compressed boards, Rosedale manufacturing demonstrated its range of ingenious toys while Meredith and Drew from Cinderford showed off its biscuit products. Edison Swan Cable Works of Lydbrook showed off its range of industrial cabling.
The event was opened by Lady Crawley-Bovey under the chairmanship of the college principal Mr W J Price who said: “Never before have the industries of the Forest been assembled together in one place.”
Lady Crawley-Bovey observed the improved position of the Forest compared with 20 years previous.
The opening ceremony closed with a rendition of the National Anthem.
In Cinderford, the Coronation itself was marked with a parade of over 1,000 children from a variety of street groups within the town as they marched down the High Street to Boey’s Pike playing field. Most of the children wore patriotic coloured clothing of red, white and blue.
● Two local men were selected to attend the Coronation in London as part of Monmouth School’s Combined Cadet Force. CSM Clive Annetts (Army) and Sgt John White (Air) both from Cinderford, were positioned outside Buckingham Palace close to Queen Victoria’s memorial.
● Cinderford’s Miners’ Welfare Hall opened its doors and its audience of 120 were able to see the Coronation broadcast on television. Mr L W E Giles kindly brought along his own television set that measured four feet by three feet. The Darby and Joan club organised the event, which concluded with a toast to the Queen by Mr C A J Hale. Ensor provided the refreshments.
● On the morning of the Coronation an inspector with the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was contacted because the noise of a sheep was reported to be bleating down the old Pump House pit at Lightmoor.
Inspector W J Adams was joined by PC Rogers from Ruspidge and PC Green from Cinderford and together they set about rescuing the sheep. Inspector Adams donned on his safety harness and went down the pit some 40 feet on an extended ladder and rescued the sheep. He lassoed the stricken animal and brought it back to the surface.
The sheep was in a weak condition, but it still tottered to its lamb which was grazing nearby.
● Blakeney looked patriotic on Coronation Day as business premises and houses were gaily decorated along with a large Union Jack being positioned at Church Corner. And along with the decorations being displayed at Swan House and the Vicarage, it made the entrance into the village an imposing sight. A carnival was held later in the day which began with a parade that assembled at the church and marching to Nibley Field.
● World War One poet FW Harvey, who lived in Yorkley, sent a copy of the Yorkley Coronation programme, which contained one of his short poems, to Buckingham Palace, for the Queen to read at her leisure.
● The Forest of Dean Trades Council held a meeting to try and stem the flow of 1,200 people travelling out of the district to find employment elsewhere. The agenda also included the doubtful future of the Lydney tinplate works and the impending redundancies at Lydney Power Station.
The meeting also heard that the area was not well placed to attract new investment as there were not great areas of level land which could be used for aircraft or similar purposes.
Chairman G Jenkins said: “We feel that if manufacturers can be persuaded to come here, or be ‘steered’ here, they will find the Forest worker as good and as adaptable as any other in the country.”
● Alderman J L Jones chairman of the Forest of Dean School Managers, told the newspaper that school meals numbers were getting back to normal and added: “We have always had an excellent canteen service and it is gratifying to know that any failing off in numbers is not due to the quality of its food. Our food has always been excellent.
It was suggested that the decrease in numbers had been due to the increased costs of the meals, but a spokesman for the County Secretary for Education could not confirm that this was the case.
● Westbury Parish Council stated it needed water, electricity and more housing. At its recent meeting Newman Grindon was re-elected as chairman of the council and stated: “The area needs to access three essential services; water by means of an extension of existing services so that farmers had a pure supply, electricity to homes and new housing.
● A 32-year-old man from Brockweir appeared before Lydney magistrates charged with murder of Harold Burley of Hewelsfield. Miss G Berthon, chairman of the bench remanded the man in custody following a request from the prosecutor, Supt A Hills, who stated that their enquiries had not been completed.
The man’s solicitor, Bryan Williams of Monmouth, raised no objections to this request
