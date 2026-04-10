MODEL trains and memorabilia stolen in a burglary at the Dean Forest Railway have been recovered following an arrest.

Gloucestershire Police received reports that a break-in at the railway’s headquarters at Norchard had taken place between 6pm and 7pm last Saturday.

Items of memorabilia had been stolen from a railway carriage, converted into restauran.

A variety of model railway items were taken, including boxed wagons and rolling stock, along with other sale items and a leather driver’s bag.

The thief also forced entry into the donation boxes and took cash donations given by visitors.

After viewing CCTV of the incident, officers arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of burglary. He remains in police custody while enquiries continue.

In a statement, the railway said: “Thank you to everyone who has helped, supported and provided information over the past few days, it has genuinely made a difference.

“We are also grateful to the police for their prompt and proactive work in progressing this matter and recovering the items so quickly.”