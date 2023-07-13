A VARIETY of local performers are gearing up to take part a special arts extravaganza in Cinderford tomorrow night (Friday, July 14).
Performers from Artspace Cinderford have been preparing themselves for an eclectic variety show at The Wesley community arts centre.
A diverse range of performers and performances will be on show from 7.30pm, in a “variety spectacular” containing everything from circus, drama, dance, and music from the new Forest of Dean Community Choir.
The choir will be performing fresh from their debut show at Coleford Music Festival last weekend, having only formed earlier this year as an initiative to promote wellbeing through participation in creative activities.
All of the performers at the Showcase are part of Artspace’s programme of participatory arts, which includes adult education classes, youth arts and public groups, with most of them hailing either from Cinderford or nearby in the Forest.
Les Love from Cinderford Town Council, said: “It’s wonderful to see people from all backgrounds coming together at The Wesley to present what I’m sure will be a marvellous show for all of the local community to enjoy.
“The Wesley is at the heart of our community and Cinderford Town Council are both delighted and proud to be working with Artspace to help local people to engage, be involved and enjoy the arts.”
Tickets for the show cost £5, and booking in advance is essential.
For more information and to book, go to www.artspacecinderford.org/events.