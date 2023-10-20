PUPILS at Churcham Primary School helped create a willow sculpture at the school.
The school received a grant from the Nineveh Trust to install a living willow dome in the school grounds.
The structure will be used as an extra space for teaching staff to work with small groups of children, or for the pupils to use as a quiet reading space.
The willow sculpture, which has shaped like a badger’s head on the top, was erected over two days in October, with the willow weaving being led by the pupils themselves.
The £1,700 grant from the trust, which supports projects promoting better understanding of the countryside, covered two days of expert support teaching the pupils the weaving techniques and building the structure.
The application was managed by the school charity and the Parent, Teacher, Friends Association.
Headteacher Michelle athrilled that the charity was able to fund this project for our children.
“We encourage awareness of the environment and the benefits of being outside in the fresh air whenever we can, and this beautiful willow dome will give us more space for working outside, even when the weather is less amenable. We’re so thankful for this and look forward to our children enjoying the dome for many years to come.”