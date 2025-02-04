MEMORIES and stories of Cinderford’s “Tin Tabernacle” have been brought together in a new book.
The book, entitled The Tin Chapel on the Edge of Town, tells the story of the origin and impact of the now demolished Bilson Mission Church.
It is the result of two years’ research by the Voices from the Forest project.
More 40 forty people attended the launch at the AccXel Construction Centre in Cinderford.
Many of them from the congregation who contributed their recollections of church services, Sunday school and events at the Mission.
Among them was Ruth Bell who joined by video link from Devon.
Ruth, once a well-known local midwife, and her mother, Adelaide “Mackie” Brain, were important figures at the Mission.