A GLOUCESTERSHIRE puppy that needed urgent life-saving surgery has pulled through the operation and is now recovering in foster care.
Rupert, a tiny 6-week-old Shih Tzu puppy, required immediate life-saving surgery to treat a rectal prolapse, a condition where part of the rectum protrudes from the body, causing pain and potential complications that could be fatal.
Following a public appeal on August 15 by the Cotswolds Dogs and Cats Home (CDCH), donations were quickly received and the puppy had the treatment he desperately needed.
A spokesperson for CDCH said: “Thanks to the swift response and generous support we received, Rupert had the urgent surgery he desperately needed for his rectal prolapse.
“So far the procedure has been successful, and we’re thrilled to share that he’s making good progress and heading in the right direction. This brave pup is now recovering in foster care and doing great.
“Despite everything, his sweet and loving personality shines through, and he’s on track to be ready for adoption in just a couple of weeks. We are accepting application forms for him now and he can't wait to have a brighter future.”
If you are looking to be Rupert’s forever family, you can find out more about his story on the CDCH website, via the CDCH social media pages, or call 01453 890014.