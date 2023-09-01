The project was made possible thanks to the generosity of nearly 500 donors, including members of the Corris Railway Society (CRS) and other supporters. Fundraising efforts were bolstered by raffles and sales of donated items. Notably, some of the locomotive’s components were handcrafted by skilled CRS members, while others were produced in various regions, including Bradford, Kent, and the East and West Midlands. In a nod to historical authenticity, CRS volunteers have also crafted Victorian-styled passenger carriages.